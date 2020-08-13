KEYSER - Sarah Lee Patterson, 85, of Keyser, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born on March 17, 1935 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Samuel F. and Elizabeth Y. (Ellifritz) Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Smith and her sister, Enid Delores "Doey" Winkler. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Sarah graduated from Fort Ashby High School, attended Potomac State College and went on to earn a degree in Biology and Physical Education at Shepherd University. She was a retired High School Teacher for Elk Garden and Piedmont and Middle School Teacher for Fort Ashby. After her retirement she taught as a substitute teacher School for another 25 years. She was a member of 4-H All Star, the Mineral County FFA Chapter and of the Fountain United Brethren Church, where she served as the Church Nursey Care Giver for over forty years.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, MA Ronald Patterson; her children, Elon Patterson, Ena Logsdon and husband Jeff and Davina Cutter and husband Wayne; seven grandchildren, Cortney Riden and husband Corey, Tyler Logsdon and wife Caitlin, Cory Patterson and girlfriend Mandy, Thane Cutter and wife Alexis, Uriah Cutter, Kylie Duckworth and Taylor Preston and husband Ben. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Adlee and Coleson Riden, Elliana Logsdon, Aubrey, Reagan and Israel Cutter, Maddix Duckworth and Ace and Palmer Preston and a brother-in-law, Paul Winkler.
Friends will be received on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Fountain United Brethren Church from 1:00pm – 3:00pm
Funeral services will follow visitation at 3:00pm with the Reverend Daryl M. Elliott officiating.
Interment will be held in Centenary Cemetery, Resses Mill.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Sarah Lee Patterson to the Fountain United Brethren Church, 11585 Knobley Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Sarah's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com