FT. MYERS, Fla. - Scott Allen Moore, 50, of Ft. Myers Florida died Friday January 31, 2020.
Scott was born July 4, 1969 and grew up between Keyser and Elkins WV. Scott was a 1988 graduate of Keyser High School. Scott was a rolling stone always looking for his next life adventure, he lived in a variety of places throughout his life and lived life to its fullest. Scott was an amazing artist, an excellent cook, an animal lover and someone who was a joy to be around. Being in a room with Scott always lead to laughter.
Scott is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Moore of Keyser, his mothers, Shirley Crossland of Keyser and Brenda Moore of Keyser.
Scott is survived by his brother, Ronald L Moore and wife Rene of Keyser his sister, Roann Bosley and husband Dave of Westernport, nephews Ron Samples and wife Megan of Keyser and Zach d'Hedouville of Westernport, great nephew Cameron Samples of Keyser, best friend Michael Kady of Pittsburgh, that special someone in his life Deanna Lawrence and multiple cousins and family members who will miss him greatly.
A private celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020