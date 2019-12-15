Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Shane Brian Miller Obituary
KEYSER - Shane Brian Miller, 48, of S. Main Street, Keyser, WV, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born on August 14, 1971 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late E. Dale "Skip" Miller, Eloise Y. (Taylor) Liller and stepfather, Harold "Tom" Liller. He also was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Harold "Boo" Liller.
Mr. Miller was a 1989 graduate of Keyser High School. He was an avid musician and was proficient in many different instruments. He enjoyed all types of music, but his favorite genre was heavy metal. He was also a founding member of the band "Pinnacle." Shane attended the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly of Keyser, and although he did not attend on a regular basis, he had "church and coffee on the regular."
Surviving is his brother, Chance W. Miller and wife Kimberly of Keyser; a sister, Dale Cheree Miller of Burlington, WV; a stepsister, Colleen Ackerman and husband Mike of Fort Ashby, WV and four nieces and nephews, Pierce and Saige Miller and Taylar and Dallan DuVall.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019  from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jody Bean officiating.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Shane's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
