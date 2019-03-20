|
|
KEYSER - On the morning of March 17, 2019, Shaun Brady of Keyser went to be with our Lord at the age of 32.
Shaun was the son of Kevin and Leigh Ann Sanders. He resided with Rescare in Keyser.
Shaun enjoyed outdoor recreational activities, traveling and spending time with family.
In addition to his guardians, he is survived by his siblings, Joshua, Jada, and Jett Sanders.
A public memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Mt. Zion Church located on Knobley Road.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019