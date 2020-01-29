|
KEYSER - Sherry Ann Howard, 48, of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, MD.
Born on March 1, 1971 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Cynthia Sue (Smith) Blizzard and Ernest S. and Evelyn F. Howard of Keyser. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Lynn Howard and a sister, Tracey Howard.
Sherry was an avid doll collector and loved shopping at Goodwill. She never met anyone she didn't like. She was everyone's friend.
Surviving, in addition to her parents are her companion of 27 years, Daniel Baker; her children, Destiny Roblero and husband Samuel and Vincent Bowman, all of Keyser; five grandchildren, Cloe,, Zavier, Jocylyn and Sofia Howard and Adan Roblero; two brothers, Zack Mayhew and Robbie Mayhew and wife Kimberly, all of Keyser; two sisters, Jennifer Plum and husband Rick Wildesen of Keyser and Edie Wilson and husband Donnie of Short Gap, WV and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Bittinger officiating.
Interment will be in the Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Sherry's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020