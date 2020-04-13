|
KEYSER - Shirley Ann Cain, 84, of Baker Street, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.
Born on April 28, 1935 in Garrett, PA she was a daughter of the late George W. and Melva C. (Schafer) Paul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carroll "Tucker" Cain on July 19, 2019.
Shirley graduated from the California State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree and was a retired Mineral County Elementary School Teacher. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Senior Citizens, CEOS and Retired WV Teachers Association.
Surviving are her three children, Melissa J. Cain, Terry L. Cain and Gary C. Cain; her sister, Joan M. Beal and her granddaughter, Brandee N. Cain.
A private committal and entombment will be held in Potomac Memorial Mausoleum, Keyser.
Due to the current circumstances, a public memorial service to honor Shirley's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church P.O. Box 278, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after "Shirley's" Obituary at Markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020