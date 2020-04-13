|
TOGETHER AGAIN
McCOOLE, MD – Shirley H. Dayton, 81, of McCoole, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland.
Born September 12, 1938 in Beryl, WV she was a daughter of the late Sheridan H. and Elva Grace (Friend) Johnston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David A. Dayton, Sr. on April 23, 2017 and her daughter, Debra A. Dayton
Shirley was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She was a 1956 graduate of Bruce High School.
Surviving are her two sons, David A. Dayton, Jr. and wife Deborah and William A. "Bill" Dayton, all of McCoole; three grandchildren, Vicki Twomey and husband Matt of Palatine, IL, Sean Dayton and wife Angie and their daughter, Molly of Neenah, WI and Lauren Dayton of Kitty Hawk, NC; a brother, Sheridan "Bub" Johnston and wife Mary Ellan of McCoole and her sister, Dorothy Blizzard of Keyser.
A private graveside and committal will be held in Potomac Memorial Garden, Keyser.
The family has requested memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley Dayton to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
Condolences may be left for the family after Shirley Dayton's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020