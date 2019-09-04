|
CUMBERLAND - Shirley Jane Thorne Herrell, 78, of Cumberland, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on January 18, 1941 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Roy) Faulk. She also was preceded in death by a husband, Emory Thorne, Sr. on November 4, 2005; a son, Emory "Cricket" Thorne, Jr. on January 22, 2008; two sisters, Ruth Pearce and Sue Roby and two grandsons, Jeremy Purinton and Patrick Evans.
Mrs. Herrell was an avid reader, from cookbooks to her favorite, The Holy Bible. The most important things in her life were God and family. She loved and was very proud of each and every one of them.
Surviving is her husband, Allen "Curly" Herrell; a son, Edward Thorne and wife Becky of Keyser; a daughter, Margie Wagoner and husband Paul of Short Gap, WV; a daughter-in-law, Tamera Thorne of Burlington, WV; two stepsons, Pete Herrell and wife Michelle and Kevin Herrell, both of Cumberland and a brother, Edward "Slug" Faulk and wife Margaret of Keyser. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Marvin officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Herrell's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
