PETERSBURG - Shirley Jean Landis, 82, of Edgar Avenue, Petersburg, WV, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence while under the care of the Grant Memorial Hospice.
Born on November 22, 1936 at Elk, WV, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Edna (Burns) Carr. She also was preceded in death by her husband Boyd D. Landis on June 6, 2017 and two brothers, Richard and Ronald Carr.
Mrs. Landis was a loving homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Petersburg. Known as "The Cupcake Lady," she made cupcakes for 57 years for Halloween in Petersburg. She was an avid sports fan and had a kind and loving heart for her pets and all animals.
Surviving is her son, Boyd D. Landis II and wife Debbie of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Shelley Mongold and husband Scott, Shannon Donati and husband Chris and Matthew Dolly and wife Tiffany and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Sue Carr of Petersburg and Glenna Faye Walters and husband Paul of Martinsburg, WV.
A memorial service will be conducted at the First Baptist Church in Petersburg on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Bergdoll officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019