KEYSER - Shirley Jo Newhouse, 75, of Keyser, died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland.
Born October 29, 1944 in Lost Creek, WV, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Leota (Quickle) Alkire. She is also preceded in death by her son, James Newhouse and three brothers, Bob, Bill, and Midge Alkire.
Shirley graduated from Lost Creek High School and was employed as a seamstress for Bobby Brooks of Ohio and an employee for The North Attleborough Massachusetts Optical Company. She was a member of the Knobley Road Baptist Church and formerly of Graceland Baptist Church in Short Gap, WV.
Surviving are her husband, Samuel S. Newhouse; her daughter, Malinda Newhouse; a daughter-in-law, Angie Rodenbeck; her grandson, Brennan Newhouse; a brother, Gene Alkire and wife Linda; two sisters, Peg Cain and Sue Bennett; extra special and supportive sister-in-law, Vivian Newhouse; special sister-in-law, Wanda Alkire and Family and best friend, Sharon Smith, who was always there for her.
The family will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11:00am – 1:00pm.
A Funeral and Committal Service will be held in Potomac Memorial Garden Chapel following the visitation at 1:30pm with the Reverend C. Dan Walker officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be left for the family after Shirley's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com