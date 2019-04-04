|
|
ELK GARDEN – Shirley Louise Tephabock, 82, of Elk Garden, WV, died on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at her residence.
Born April 15, 1936 in Laurel Dale, WV, she was a daughter of the late William Maynard Forrest Tephabock and Violet Pauline (Brown) Tephabock. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred P. Tephabock and Carole S. Tephabock.
Shirley was a member of the Mt. Storm United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her brothers, Donald R. Tephabock and wife Rita of Ft. Ashby, WV and Forrest G. Tephabock and wife Bonnie of Hartmansville, WV; her sisters, Odessa R. Smith and husband Pete of Keyser and Nancy L. Thomas of Elk Garden, WV and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mount Storm Methodist Church, P.O. Box 109, Mount Storm, WV 26739.
The family will receive friends at Nethken Hill United Methodist Church, Elk Garden, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Becky Bennett officiating. Interment will be in Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, West Virginia.
Condolences maybe left for the family after Shirley's obituary at www.Markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019