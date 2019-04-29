|
KEYSER - Shirley May Cumberland, 85, of Country Mile Road, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.
Born on May 11, 1933 at Moscow, MD, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Ruth (Warnick) Green. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Cumberland; a son, Terry Wayne Matthews and a sister, Mildred George.
Mrs. Cumberland was formerly employed with both Sacred Heart Hospital and REM, Inc. She loved playing the piano for church services and loved her special furry friend, her poodle "Pixie" who is now deceased.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Turbin and fiancé, George Shimer and Danny Cumberland, all of Keyser; a brother, Clarence "Buddy" Green of Lonaconing, MD; a sister, Betty Yommer of Oakland, MD; five grandchildren, John David Magruder and wife Pam, Tammy McDonald and companion, Eddie Shears, Tina Hott and husband Brian, Dustin Turbin and significant other, Jenni Wieand and Heaven Cumberland. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Dirk Shoemaker, Channing Wilt, Ayla Hott, Camden Shears, Dalton McDonald, Heaven Leigh Magruder, Justin Rhodes and Jeremiah Sisk.
At Mrs. Cumberland's request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Hospice of Potomac Valley, especially Jacinda Middleton, for their loving and compassionate care for the last two years; to Tammy McDonald, her granddaughter and her CNA for the all of the love and many countless hours she devoted to her care and to Tina Hott, her granddaughter for all of her loving care and advice.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Cumberland's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019