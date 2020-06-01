Shirley S. Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW CREEK – Shirley S. Jackson, 94, of New Creek, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Born on May 22, 1926 in Riverdale, MD she was a daughter of the late Bessie D. (Daly) and Sterling E. Shackelford. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Billy" Jackson, Jr.; a daughter, Lynn Jackson Mosser and her granddaughter, Jennifer Leigh Keller.
Shirley was a retired Secretary for the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and former Secretary of a Medical Supply Co. in Richmond, VA and for the Virginia Welfare Dept. She also was Telephone Operator during World War II. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Keyser and the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Richmond.
Surviving are her daughters, Carole Woods and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and husband Michael both of New Creek; grandchildren, Jerry Keller of Elkins, WV, James Keller and companion Rose Lacey of Elkins, Kris Lowman of Huber Heights, OH, Christie Sexton of Keyser, WV and Sarah Doss of Eden Prairie, MN and her great-grandchildren, Connor Lowman of Huber Heights and Kiersten Sexton, Henry Sexton and Moira Sexton all of Keyser.
A private family graveside and committal service will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
If desired, memorial contribution may be made in memory of Shirley Jackson to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 278, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Shirley's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved