BURLINGTON -Susan C. "Susie" Smith, 64, of Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, WV, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on May 30, 1955 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of Dale O. Kesner of Antioch, WV and the late Carolyn J. (Belt) Kesner. She also was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. "Rick" Smith on December 14, 2007 and a son-in-law, Scott Costilow.
Mrs. Smith was a 1973 graduate of Keyser High School and received her Associate Degree from Potomac State College. She was retired as an accountant and clerk with the Hampshire County Health Department and also taught at the Little Folks preschool in Burlington for several years. A member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren, Burlington, she taught Sunday school, preschool and was the choir director for many years. She also was a life member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department where she was a firefighter and EMT and was also a team member of the statewide CSID (Critical Stress Incident Debriefing) and formerly served on the Mineral County Ambulance Authority.
Surviving, in addition to her father is her stepmother, Frances (Hott) See Kesner; two children, Nathan R. Martin of Burlington and Rebecca D. Minor and husband Shawn of Keyser; one brother, Bill Kesner and wife Cheryl of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Cody and Hunter Martin, Avery, Ayden and J.T. Costilow, Makayla Gillaspie and Cody Minor and a nephew, Kyle Kesner and wife Brittany.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Davis Cemetery, Antioch, WV. Graveside fireman's honors will be accorded by the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 15 to July 22, 2019