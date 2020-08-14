KEYSER - Sylvanus C. "Buck" Smith, Jr., 81, of S. Water Street, Keyser, WV, formerly of Fried Meat Ridge Road, Keyser, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born on July 12, 1939 in Pleasant Creek, Barbour County, WV, he was a son of the late Sylvanus S. Smith, Sr. and Louise (Boyer) Smith. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Violet E. (Brock) Smith on October 1, 2001; a son-in-law, Richard Brinegar and a brother, Curtis Don Smith.
Mr. Smith was a 1958 graduate of Philippi High School in Philippi, WV and was employed as an office manager for over 35 years with Louis Dreyfus Grain Importing and Exporting in Baltimore, MD and Pekin, Illinois. He was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Brinegar of Keyser and Melissa Llewellyn of Cumberland, MD; two brothers, Juan Dale Smith and wife Joyce of Keyser and George William Smith of Philippi; four grandchildren, Gage, Chase and Tygart Canan and Corey Smith; two step granddaughters, Chasity Canan and Sierra Darr and two step great-granddaughters, Phoenix Lelo and Serenity Smith.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 7-9 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Canan Family Cemetery, Burlington, WV, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Miller officiating.
Interment will follow.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Smith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.