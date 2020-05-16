Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Sylvia Marie (Armstrong) Nelson


1950 - 2020
Sylvia Marie (Armstrong) Nelson Obituary

KEYSER - Sylvia Marie (Armstrong) Nelson, 70, of Front Street, Keyser, WV, went to her Heavenly mansion to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on  Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence.
Born on February 10, 1950 in Saltville, Smyth County, VA, she was a daughter of the late M. Clifton Armstrong. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and James Armstrong; a half brother, Dallas Anderson and two half sisters, Lisa Armstrong and Nancy Shortt.
After growing up in Smyth County, VA, she ventured out to Baltimore, MD, where she met the love of her life, Gary W. Nelson, Sr. and married on February 28, 1970. With her marriage to Gary, another journey began and it continues to this day. Sylvia gave herself to Jesus Christ and never turned back, only looked forward and never feared what was ahead. She worked alongside her husband for their entire life together in the operation of the family business, Nelson Concrete Construction.
A dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, she always made sure her family, even strangers knew that there was a better life through Jesus Christ. The many contributions that she made to her church and community are impossible to list and will live on as a legacy in her memory. She was a dedicated member of Bonnieview Ministries where she served as a Sunday School teacher and President of the Bonnieview Ladies Auxiliary and also as President of the Local TOPS Chapter. 
Surviving are her husband of 50 wonderful years, Gary W. Nelson, Sr.; a son, Gary Wayne Nelson, Jr. and wife Regina of Keyser; her loving grandchildren, Aaron Nelson and wife Cierra and Faith Edgar and husband Dylan, all of Keyser and her precious great-grandchildren, Connor, Ella, Eli and "Peanut." She is also survived by a brother, Ronnie Armstrong of Baltimore; two sisters, Jenny Armstrong of Baltimore and Connie Warren of Hedgesville, WV and a half brother, Garland "Jigs" Anderson of Marion, VA.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be private for the family.  A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Bonnieview Ministries.
Interment will be in the Sinclair Memorial Park, Cross, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Nelson's funeral service were streamed live on the Facebook Page for Smith Funeral Homes on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for those wishing to participate. \Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Nelson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Bonnieview Ministries, 47 Penny Lane  Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on May 16, 2020
