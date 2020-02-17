|
|
WESTERNPORT - Tammie Michelle (Kady) Smith passed away on February 15, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born December 7, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Timothy F. Kady and Roberta (Rawlings) Kady Reeves. She is also preceded in death by her aunt, Mary Rawlings; step Dad, George Reeves; father-in-law, Robert W. Smith, Sr.; mother-in-law, Betty Louise (Hawkins) Smith; and her husband's grandfather, William Vincent Smith.
Tammie was a lifelong member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Westernport. She was employed as an aide with the Burlington United Methodist Family Services. Tammie was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandma.
Tammie is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Smith, Jr.; son, Robert "Bobby" Smith III; daughter, Sarina Smith; granddaughters, Tristyn and Willow, all of Burlington. She is also survived by her siblings, Krista Montgomery and husband, Rick of Westernport, MD, Timothy Kady and wife, Tammy of Westernport, MD and Mark Kady of Westernport, MD. Tammie is survived by her niece Nikki McKee and husband, Kyle; nephew, Jordon Montgomery; great nephew, Canaan McKee; and many friends at BUMFS, especially Glenda and Janice.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Friday, February 21st from 5 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will take place at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Westernport on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Thrush Cemetery, Antioch.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020