KEYSER - Tammy Sue (Shaner) Claus, 49, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home while under the care of the Hospice of Potomac Valley.
Born on November 30, 1969 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Harold W. "Buddy" and Blanche M. (Imes) Shaner.
Tammy was a 1988 graduate of Allegany High School in Cumberland and was a member of The Grace Place at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Fort Ashby, WV. She enjoyed cooking and crafting and spending time with her best friend, her daughter, Cassie.
Surviving is her husband of 21 years, Robert J. Claus, Jr.; her children, Cassianna Isabella Claus, at home and Robert J, Claus, III and wife Becky of Patterson Creek, WV; a stepdaughter, Apryl R. Barb and husband Eddie of Ridgeley, WV; three grandchildren, Aubrey, Aydyn and Canyon Claus and four step grandchildren, Emily, Brandon, Shelby and Liam. Also surviving are two half sisters, Sharon Shaffer of Goodlettsville, TN and Karen Deala and husband Jay of Hendersonville, TN.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wes Beahm officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Biser Cemetery, Knobley Road, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Claus' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 5 to July 12, 2019