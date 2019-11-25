|
KEYSER - Terry Shawn McGreevy, 46, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on October 26, 1973 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Linda L. (Oss) McGreevy of Keyser and the late Jack Owen McGreevy. He also was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boyd and Kathryn Oss, John Owen McGreevy and Nell Shuff and a brother-in-law, Robert Brad Hollingsworth.
Terry was a 1991 graduate of Keyser High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Shield. He was retired as a correctional officer with the State of Maryland at the WCI Facility, Cresaptown, MD. An avid "collector," Terry's favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees and the Chicago Bears. He relished in the times he was able to spend with his granddaughters at yard sales and auctions.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 17 years, Melissa L. "Mitzi" (Rohrbaugh) McGreevy; his five sons, Luke McGreevy and wife Hannah of Mayetta, KS, Brady McGreevy and girlfriend Clarissa Gill of Morgantown, Kyle Hartman and girlfriend Brittany Whetzel of New Creek, WV, Dylan Hartman and wife Brandi of Keyser and Noah Hartman and girlfriend Brittany Bucklew of New Creek; 11 grandchildren, Annelise, Ryker, Easton, Declan, Nightly, Luna, Starlet, Skyla, Aurora, Myleigh, Madison and one "on the way." Also surviving are two brothers, Troy D. McGreevy and wife Denise of Petersburg, WV and Lance E. McGreevy and wife Jennifer of New Creek; a sister, Jackie Turk and husband Shawn of High Shoals, GA; his father and mother-in-law, David and Lois Rohrbaugh of Keyser; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Rohrbaugh and wife Donna of Keyser and Kelly Hollingsworth of Keyser as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be accorded.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Terry's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019