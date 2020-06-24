MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Thelma Elizabeth Miller, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was born in Franklin, MD on October 30, 1928, daughter of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Norris) Riggleman.
Before retirement, she worked for over 40 years as the office manager for Dr. Robert Lowman in his chiropractic office in Keyser, WV. Thelma greatly enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She is one of 14 children and was close to her brothers and sisters and had wonderful memories of the time spent with them. In recent years, she took great pleasure spending time with her great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Aaron, and Hunter.
She is survived by her son, Charles Thomas Haines, Jr. and daughter-in-law Lynn of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters, Gladys Potts of Little Orleans, MD and Ruby Leininger of Lebanon, PA; two step-children, Jimmy Miller of Biloxi, MS and Bonnie Doman of Keyser, WV; and ten grandchildren, Keith, Jeff, Chris, Julie, Jeremy, Rusty, Tammy, Brianna, Joel, and Troy.
She is predeceased by her husbands, Charles Thomas Haines of 13 years and Vernon Miller of 40 years.
The family will receive friends at Boal Funeral Home in Westernport, MD from 1:00 - 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at Boal Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Burial will follow the service at Philos Cemetery in Westernport, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.