Theresa L. "Tess" (Alexander) Tasker
NEW CREEK – Theresa L. "Tess" (Alexander) Tasker, 92, of Keyser, died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born November 15, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Mamie (Baker) Alexander.
Tess retired as a Clerk from the WV Department of Highways. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of the Mill Creek Country Club and Miona Lake Country Club. She was an avid reader and golfer and will be greatly missed by her family.
Surviving is her husband, Jack D. Tasker; her children, Jackie Bell & husband Steve of New Creek and George Tasker & wife Jennifer of Keyser; her sister, Faye Hayes of Hagerstown. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jason Bell, Jack Tasker, Aaron Tasker and Katie Tasker.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Theresa 'Tess" Tasker to Mineral County Public Library, 105 N. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Markwood Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Lauren A. Godwin Officiating.
A private family committal service will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family after "Tess's" obituary at www.Markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2019