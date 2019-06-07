|
|
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Thomas Daniel Rotruck died peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, in Chicago, at the age of 83.
Tom was born in Keyser, WV, on October 11, 1935. He was the son of the late Milford Cline and Viola Harrison Rotruck of Keyser.
He grew up in Keyser, graduated from Keyser High School in 1953, and was a member of the Keyser Church of The Brethren.
Tom was preceded in death by sisters Juanita Rotruck and Luetta Dantzic Emmart Miller, sister-in-law Patricia Bailey Rotruck, and wife Wanda Kay Walls Rotruck.
He is survived by one brother, John Edward Rotruck (Judy), of Greensboro, NC, daughter Cynthia Rotruck Carter (Richard) of Millers Tavern, VA, son Mark Thomas Rotruck (Casey) of Hudson, OH, and granddaughter Wenlan Susan Rotruck. He was "Uncle Tom" to nephews Chip, Tim, Shawn, and Nathan Dantzic, one niece Suzy Marsh, Todd Rotruck, and Jason Walls.
Tom raised his family in Elmhurst, Illinois. He was proud of his children, house, and garden. His family attended the York Center Church of the Brethren in Lombard, Illinois.Tom retired from the Chicago public schools in 2001, after more than 35 years of teaching. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College in Virginia, and had a Masters of Divinity Degree from Bethany Theological Seminary, formerly in Lombard, Illinois. He lived his later years in Chicago with his devoted wife Theresa Fichera and Tabby-Cat.
Tom worked hard in all endeavors, provided for his family, was a loving father, and lived simply. His family will miss him. Memorial donations may be made to the Keyser Church of the Brethren, 152 South Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 7 to June 14, 2019