PARKERSBURG - Thomas Dewey Harvey, 68 of Parkersburg, passed away October 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 27, 1951 in Keyser, WV a son of the late John T. and Pauline (Helmick) Harvey.
Tom was a truck driver for Hassel Transportation and previously worked for GE Plastics. He was an avid bowler and a member of Parkersburg Moose Lodge 1118. Tom loved baseball and was the groundskeeper and "do it all" handy-man for Parkersburg Catholic Baseball. He was a proud alumni of Keyser High School where he was a member of the 1969 state champion baseball team. He was a member in good standing at the 19th Street Country Club.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Irene (Campbell) Harvey, son Thomas D. Harvey II of Parkersburg, daughter Stacy Dowler (Bill) of Walker, three sisters: Katherine Johnson of Keyser, Paula Harvey of Baltimore, MD and Laura Auvil of Martinsburg, granddaughter Braylee Dowler and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday 1PM at the Stump Funeral Home, Grantsville with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at the Collins Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and Monday 11AM-1PM at the Stump Funeral Home prior to services.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019