TOGETHER AGAIN
KEYSER - Thomas E. O'Connor, 96, retired educator, coach and community patron, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home on Cornell Street in Keyser, WV.
Born on April 7, 1923 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Thomas Vincent and Jennie Louise (Davis) O'Connor. He also was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 72 years, Thelma L. (Hudspeth) O'Connor, on November 15, 2017.
Mr. O'Connor was a 1941 graduate of Keyser High School, a 1950 graduate of Wichita University and a 1970 graduate of West Virginia University where he received his Masters Degree.
"Tom" as he was known by family and friends taught school in Nebraska, Elk Garden, WV, Ridgeley, WV, Keyser, WV and at Potomac State College. For 27 years, he also coached football, basketball and track. In 1993, he was inducted into the Potomac State College Hall of Fame and the Keyser High School Hall of Fame in 1995.
A US Army veteran of World War II, he was a member of Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW and Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion, both of Keyser; Keyser Kiwanis Club, Lodge # 662, Loyal Order of moose, Keyser and the Potomac Valley Chapter of WVU Alumni and Friends.
Being civic minded, Mr. O'Connor served on the Keyser City Council for two years and formerly served as the treasurer of the Queen's-Meadow Point Cemetery Association. He was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Keyser where he formerly served on the finance committee, Knights of Columbus and was a volunteer at the Heartland of Keyser Nursing Home.
His educational affiliations include membership in the Mineral County Association of Retired School Employees where he served as President, member of the Mineral County Board of Education for four years and served on the Potomac State College Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. He was a joint recipient with his late wife of the George Hixon Award with the Keyser Kiwanis Club and the Potomac State College Distinguished Service Award in 2002.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and many loving friends and neighbors.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Thomas Anatharackal as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas and Thelma O'Connor Scholarship Fund with the West Virginia University Foundation, Inc. 1 Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. O'Connor's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020