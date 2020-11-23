FREDERICK, Md. - Thomas Elwood "Tom" Van Pelt, 84, of Frederick, passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home. He was the husband to Darlene Van Pelt. Born on June 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas "Tot" Van Pelt and Mary Marguerite (Robinson) Van Pelt.
Tom, or "Pap," loved his family, kids, and granddaughters. He was the grandparent of 6 girls, Rachael Bostian, Piper Van Pelt, Regan Van Pelt, Catherine Waskey, Sophia Bostian, and Abigail Waskey; Father of Thomas William Van Pelt, Mary Beth Waskey, and Becky Sue Bostian; and husband of 56 years to Darlene Van Pelt. He is also survived by his sons-in-law Kyle Bostian and Bill Waskey; sister Chearyl (Van Pelt) Rogers and brother & sister in law Karen and Bill Sittig, and nieces Dawn Mendez and Amanda Bruns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carmen Van Pelt; an infant daughter; a brother-in-law, Dalton Rogers; and two nephews, Darrin Rogers and Darius Rogers.
Tom graduated from Bruce High School in 1954, and graduated from Frostburg University in 1954 and Syracuse University in 1965. Tom served in the US Army Reserve with the 558th Signal Company in the 99th Signal Battalion at Fort George Meade and was part of the Berlin Call Up and has many stories of his time in the military. He worked for the Board of Education for nearly 40 years, and was a longtime guidance counselor at Frederick High School, from 1970 until 1985.
He was an active member of Frederick Church of the Nazarene, and then later New Beginnings Nazarene Church. He was a supporter of both Frederick Area Swim Team and Frederick YMCA swimming. Mr. Van Pelt sat on the Board of FERKO Credit Union as well as the VanPelt Memorial Park for years.
Tom was very handy and could fix anything. He would fix anyone's car who needed it. Tom was known as the "Saab" guy of Frederick, owning over 300 cars over his lifetime. Pap spent his retirement driving all of the grandkids to swim practices, doctor's appointments, and dance lessons. He attended every event for his grandchildren and was a staple as a timer at every swim meet.
Tom enjoyed life and practiced what he preached by making sure education, family, Christ, and life's treasures directed how he lived. Tom loved traveling, from early days of driving in a camper he built with his entire family, to the cruises and Florida winters with Darlene. He loved history, travel, and the outdoors. He often said that his only regret is running for County Commissioner in 1990, and that losing that race was his biggest blessing.
