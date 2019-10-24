|
|
KEYSER - Thomas Fredrick "West" Clark, 61, of "G" Street, Keyser, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on October 25, 1958 in Steubenville, OH, he was a son of Mary Kathryn (McTheny) Clark of Keyser and the late Francis Larwell Clark. He also was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann (Ellifritz) Clark on April 15, 2011; a brother Ronald "Sam" Clark and his father-in-law, Harold "Pete" Ellifritz.
Over the years, West worked as a carpenter, laborer and most recently as a computer programmer and manager with the West Virginia Lottery. He met Carol Ann Ellifritz and they were married on February 26, 1988. Together they raised their three children, Jessica, Lillian and Cas.
West loved listening to music, cooking out, having beers around the campfire and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his charming personality and quick wit and easily became everyone's friend, "Dad" and even with the neighborhood children as "Pap." He was extremely proud of all of his children and grandchildren and always took any opportunity to brag about them.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his three daughters, Jessica Clark and Lillian Clark and fiancee John Sedgwick, all of Keyser and Cas Clark and partner, Gage Heacock of Hagerstown, MD; one brother, Richard Clark and wife Colleen of Ohio; one sister, Mary "Suze" Dyche and husband Ronald of Keyser; and grandchildren, Rhiannon, Jordan and Hannah Paugh, Adison, Kathryn and Arianna Case and Kyian Clark along with his mother-in-law, Betty Ellifritz of Keyser; several cousins, a niece and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. with a time of sharing stories and favorite memories of West.
The family requests that those attending to please dress casually in favorite jeans and T-shirt as to focus on remembering West and all of the happiness he brought to our lives. It is also requested that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Clark's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019