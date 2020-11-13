CUMBERLAND - Timothy Alan Stewart, 40, of Winchester Road, Cumberland, MD, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on August 12, 1980 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Rick Stewart of Piedmont, WV and Brenda (Carr) Painter and stepfather, Bill Painter, of Bowling Green, MD.
Tim was a 1999 graduate of Beall High School and was a member of Calvary Tabernacle, Accident Campus. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He loved music and his favorite band of all time was KISS.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his fiancee, Mary Jo (Bishop) Stewart and his son, Andrew Stewart, both of Cumberland; his grandfather, Robert Carr of Keyser, WV; one brother, Robert Painter of Cumberland; two sisters, April Painter and fiancee, Jeffrey Sigler of Casselman, Ontario, Canada and Tabbatha Cook of Rawlings, MD; a special aunt, Peggy Smith of Colorado; uncles, Harold Painter, Jr. of Gaithersburg, MD, James Painter of Bowling Green and Donald Crawford of Ohio and special friends, Chris Merkel, Gary Dawson, and Larry Bonner, all of Cumberland, Stan Eisel of Frostburg, MD and Robert and Brenda Halle of Bowling Green.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Garlitz officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks and social distancing is required.
Interment will be in the Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser.
The family extends a special thank you to UPMC, Western Maryland 5th Floor Progressive Care Unit, Schwab Family Cancer Center, Dr. Scott Watkins and Dr. Ragneel Bijjula for their excellent, compassionate care of Tim.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Tim's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.