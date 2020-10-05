KEYSER – Timothy Earl Newlin, 66, of Keyser, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence after a long courageous battle with ALS.
Born on December 11, 1953 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of Evelyn (Lechliter) Newlin and the late James Newlin. In addition to his father, Timothy is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Virginia K. "Ginny" Newlin.
Timothy attended Potomac State and earned his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering at West Virginia University and was a retired Supervisor at Verso Paper Company. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports, boating, hunting and fishing and was an avid WVU football fan. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
In addition to his mother Evelyn (Lechliter) Newlin, he is survived by his children, Meredythe Barrick and husband Brent and Geoffrey Newlin and wife Ashlee both of Keyser; his brother, Roger Newlin and wife Tricia and his sister, Alice Haitsuka and husband Jon. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ava and Jude Barrick and Tucker and Harper Newlin and a brother-in-law, Philip E. Kelly, Jr. and wife Dana of Lake Frederick, VA.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from noon – 2:00pm and 4:00 – 6:00pm.
Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 6:00pm with Howard Barrick Officiating.
A private inurnment will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Timothy Newlin to the local ALS group of Cumberland, Acting Out for ALS, 16226 Rawlings Heights Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557 or their website at actingoutforals.com
Condolences may be left for the family after Timothy's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com