Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Tina E. Alt

Tina E. Alt Obituary

KEYSER - Tina E. Alt, 87, of Horseshoe Road, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on February 24, 1932 at Alaska, WV, she was a daughter of the late Guy E. and Tressie E. (Shreve) Kimble. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Alt, on August 4, 2007; a grandson, a great grandson, a son-in-law, Mikel Tyson; three brothers, Lindy, Donald and Kenneth Kimble and two sisters, Minnie Jane Kimble and her twin, Nina McCarty.
Mrs. Alt was a 1949 graduate of Fort Ashby High School and was a life member of the Mineral Baptist Church, Keyser. She was an avid genealogist. 
Surviving are one daughter, Ellen Lee Tyson of Inwood, WV; four sons, Thomas J. Alt and wife Stephenie of Keyser, Larry Mark Alt and wife Linda of Ethel, WV, Robert Dale Alt and wife Laurie of Burlington, WV and Donald B. Alt and wife Donna of Keyser; three sisters, Maxine Bowman of Fort Ashby, WV, Shirley Baldwin of Ridgeley, WV and Sue Intyre of Arizona. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Kris Lengel officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Alt's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
