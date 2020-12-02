1/1
Toby M. Preston
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIEDMONT - Toby M. Preston 60 of Piedmont, WV went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at UPMC­ Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD after a long fight with Cancer.
He was born on October 14, 1960 in Arlington, VA and was the son of the late Melvin Preston and Evelyn (Paugh) Preston. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Lee Preston, and nephew Wayde Preston and his brothers-in - law Jim Lepley and John "Mouse" Thomas and sister-in-law Linda Preston
Toby attended Waldon Methodist Church in Piedmont, WV. He worked at TWR in Cumberland as Chief in the Electronics Department. He loved to hunt and ride his motorcycle and work on electronics.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah (Cox) Preston; his children Amanda Demers and husband Kevin of Chicago, IL, Christopher Preston and wife Irene of Piedmont, William Preston and companion Crystal of Keyser, WV. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill Preston of McConnellsburg, PA, David Preston and wife Audrey of Falls Church, VA, Gary Preston and wife Betty Anne of Stafford, VA and his sisters, Carol Lepley of Keyser, Judy Mercer and husband Raymond of Strasburg , VA, Ruth Thomas and companion John Buckholtz of Barton, MD and Mary Preston Bean and husband Brian of Colonial Beach, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and many cousins whom he loved very much.
The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 AM until 1PM.
A Private funeral service for immediate Family members will take place at 1PM with the Rev. Mary Beth Chien, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating.
In accordance with state mandates face mask and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral services.
lnurnment will take place at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family on www.fredlockfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fredlock Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fredlock Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredlock Funeral Home Inc
31 Jones St
Piedmont, WV 26750
(304) 355-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fredlock Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved