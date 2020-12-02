PIEDMONT - Toby M. Preston 60 of Piedmont, WV went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD after a long fight with Cancer.
He was born on October 14, 1960 in Arlington, VA and was the son of the late Melvin Preston and Evelyn (Paugh) Preston. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Lee Preston, and nephew Wayde Preston and his brothers-in - law Jim Lepley and John "Mouse" Thomas and sister-in-law Linda Preston
Toby attended Waldon Methodist Church in Piedmont, WV. He worked at TWR in Cumberland as Chief in the Electronics Department. He loved to hunt and ride his motorcycle and work on electronics.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah (Cox) Preston; his children Amanda Demers and husband Kevin of Chicago, IL, Christopher Preston and wife Irene of Piedmont, William Preston and companion Crystal of Keyser, WV. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill Preston of McConnellsburg, PA, David Preston and wife Audrey of Falls Church, VA, Gary Preston and wife Betty Anne of Stafford, VA and his sisters, Carol Lepley of Keyser, Judy Mercer and husband Raymond of Strasburg , VA, Ruth Thomas and companion John Buckholtz of Barton, MD and Mary Preston Bean and husband Brian of Colonial Beach, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and many cousins whom he loved very much.
The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 AM until 1PM.
A Private funeral service for immediate Family members will take place at 1PM with the Rev. Mary Beth Chien, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating.
In accordance with state mandates face mask and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral services.
lnurnment will take place at a later date.
