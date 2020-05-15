Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonna Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonna Lee Pratt


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonna Lee Pratt Obituary
WESTERNPORT - Tonna Lee (Wilson) Pratt, 69, went to rest on May 9, 2020.
A life long resident of Westernport, Tonna was born on June 30, 1950 in Keyser, WV.
Tonna was the daughter of the late "Buddy" Wilson and is survived by her mother, "Teenie" Wilson. She is also survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry, her sister, Leslie Cooper and husband, Joe, her brother-in-law, Bill Pratt and wife, Brenda and many nephews and nieces.
Tonna was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Bruce High School. Tonna worked as a homemaker and after 35 1/2 years retired as a bank teller. 
Times and events do make full circle. Tonna's great grandfather Wilson, at the age of 21, died from the second wave of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and a long going battle with diabetes has taken Tonna's life. 
During these trying times, with the blessings from Tonna and Terry, please make all forms of memorials in spending safe time with your friends and families.
God bless.
Boal Funeral Home, Westernport assisted the family with arrangements.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 15 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -