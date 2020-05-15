|
WESTERNPORT - Tonna Lee (Wilson) Pratt, 69, went to rest on May 9, 2020.
A life long resident of Westernport, Tonna was born on June 30, 1950 in Keyser, WV.
Tonna was the daughter of the late "Buddy" Wilson and is survived by her mother, "Teenie" Wilson. She is also survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry, her sister, Leslie Cooper and husband, Joe, her brother-in-law, Bill Pratt and wife, Brenda and many nephews and nieces.
Tonna was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Bruce High School. Tonna worked as a homemaker and after 35 1/2 years retired as a bank teller.
Times and events do make full circle. Tonna's great grandfather Wilson, at the age of 21, died from the second wave of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and a long going battle with diabetes has taken Tonna's life.
During these trying times, with the blessings from Tonna and Terry, please make all forms of memorials in spending safe time with your friends and families.
God bless.
Boal Funeral Home, Westernport assisted the family with arrangements.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 15 to May 22, 2020