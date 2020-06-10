KEYSER - Tracella Otelia Lancaster, 97, of Keyser, WV, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser.
Born on February 6, 1923 in Keyser, Tracella, fondly known as "Tray" or "Tracy" to those who knew and loved her, was a daughter of the late James Tracel McFarland and Aletha Ellen (Inskeep) Ryan and her stepfather, Charles Ryan.
She was a baptized Lutheran. In 1945, she married Robert R. Lancaster and they had two daughters, Barbara and Terry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Franklin and Elmer Ryan; a sister, Karen (Ryan) Keller; a daughter, Barbara Jean Stillwagon and a granddaughter, Lisa Myers. Also preceding her in death were her beloved, some might say a little too beloved, kitties, Cody and Lenny.
Tray was best known for being of service to others at the Royal Restaurant where she cheerfully greeted customers and delivered their food to them for over 40 years, all with her own special touch. It was there that she met her coworker and best friend of long standing, Brenda Loya, who, along with her whole family called and considered her "Granny."
Tray was truly a people person, It was impossible to go anywhere in Keyser with her without having to stop and listen to a short (well, sometimes long) chat upon hearing someone yell, "Hey, Tray!" Trips to Walmart always took longer than necessary. Upon parting with someone, Tray preferred saying "So long for now." She found it more fitting than good-bye.
Tray's later years were spent at Potomac Heights, where she continued making new friends, and finally at Piney Valley, where her kind caregivers went the extra distance for her. The first thing she would often say upon answering Terry's frequent phone calls was, "They take good care of me here." That was evident from the Zoom meetings the staff arranged with her after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Not being much of a techie, Tray would exclaim, upon being able to see and talk to Terry on a laptop, "How did you do that?" On the Saturday morning of the last scheduled Zoom meeting, which didn't get to happen, Tray was sitting in her chair as breakfast was being served. She asked for a drink of water, took a sip, set the glass down and went to Heaven. As Mom would have said, "So long for now."
Surviving is her daughter, Terry Irwin and husband Dale; three brothers, Vernon Ryan and wife Della, Neal Ryan and wife Alice and Delmer "Butch" Ryan and wife Dottie; three sisters, Neva Corbin and husband Harry, Connie Proietti and Marcella Edmondson; her grandchildren, Drs. Charles H. Vossler, III and wife Dana, Eric Miller, Shana Stillwagon, Lauren Wolejsza and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Amanda Funkhouser and husband David, Emma Vossler, Seth Miller and wife Keisha, Isaac Miller, Drew and Nathan Stillwagon and Jordon and Kenzie Wolejsza; a great-great grandson, Spencer Funkhouser and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, to be led by Pastor Sally Bartling of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial tributes be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 76 North Davis Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, 231 Newton Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.