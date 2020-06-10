KEYSER - Tracy Lynn Miller, 52, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on November 22, 1967 in Bladensburg, MD, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Nancy (Hall) Miller. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Miller and Charles Beach.
Ms. Miller was formerly employed with Mountain Heart as a child care provider. She loved watching TV and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Michael Davis of Huntington, WV, John Davis and Lisa Davis, both of Keyser and Jessica Miller of Little Orleans, MD; a brother, Bruce Miller of Keyser and two sisters, Vicky Miller Wall of Augusta, WV and Jackie Miller of Keyser. Also surviving are her 13 grandchildren, Jordin, Epiphany, Zayden, Zaybri and Mattox Davis, John "Mikey" Helmick, Audrey, Emileigh, Lilly, Brandon, Alex and Weylin Bolyard and Evelyn Smith and nine nieces and nephews, Jen McCutcheon and her children Logan, Jesse and Kara, Betty Gillespie and her children Kaitlyn, Brianna and Vance, Ruth Kenney and her children Dakota and Colson, Jennifer May and her children Corey and Brandon, Heather Miller and her children, Haley, Abby, Hannah, Madi and Alaya, Joey Miller, Keith Miller and his children, Tadessa, Kayla, Nyla and Kia, Nancy McCarter and her children Kayla and Dewayne and Nancy Miller and her children Austin and Alyssa.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Due to the current health concerns, those attending are asked to please wear face masks and observe all social distancing guidelines.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Tracy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.