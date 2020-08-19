KEYSER - Tucker Neal Weed, 19, of Keyser, WV, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 as the result of a tragic automobile accident.
Tucker was born on March 2, 2001 in Russia and as a young child, made his way to West Virginia. He made many connections throughout his young life that eventually led him to Burlington United Methodist Family Services (BUMFS). Tucker did not have a traditional upbringing, but he always made the best of his circumstances and became part of the BUMFS family.
Tucker Neal was a 2020 graduate of Keyser High School and the Mineral County Technical Center. He had plans to pursue a career in construction. He demonstrated a strong work ethic, and during his time in Keyser, worked at Lumber "N Things, Burger King and most recently, Walmart. Tucker also interned with the City of Keyser in the water treatment plant.
Tucker had a great smile and a fun sense of humor that accompanied his quiet personality. He could light up a room with laughter just by telling stories about his day. He will be missed and always remembered by his BUMFS family and peers. We pray that his death will remind others to slow down and enjoy the life set before them.
Tucker is survived by all those who have cared for and loved him throughout his life's journey.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Angel Alt, BUMFS Chaplain officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns, masks or face coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Church Hill Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."
Condolences and personal reflections may be left after Tucker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.