BURLINGTON - Verna (Huber) Rodeheaver, 89, formerly of Ephrata, PA died on Friday, May 22, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's for ten years. She had resided at Sweet Briar Assisted Living in Dunbar, WV for the past eight years, and prior to that lived in Burlington, WV for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, D. Glenn Rodeheaver, her infant daughter Dawn Renee, and her two sisters Mary and Dorothy.
She was an active member of Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church in Keyser, WV until 2010.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Wendy), and Scott (Kim), and her daughter Tanya (Chris) and four grandchildren Joshua, Cole, Stephanie and Olivia.
There will be a graveside service at Deer Park Cemetery, Deer Park, MD, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. with Rev. Dr. Daryl M. Elliott officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Rodeheaver's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 25 to June 1, 2020