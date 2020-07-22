ELK GARDEN - Vernon J. "Jackie" Aronhalt, 89, of Emoryville Road, Elk Garden, WV, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on August 12, 1930 in Hartmansville, WV, he was a son of the late John Jackson and Nellie Victoria (Biggs) Aronhalt. He also was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean (Close) Aronhalt on April 30, 2013; two daughters, Diane and Beckie Aronhalt; three sons, Randy, Rusty and David Aronhalt; a grandson, James Parrill; a great-grandson, Joshua Ross; four sisters, Susanna Durst, Sarah Parrish, Mabel Bates and Lulu Kitzmiller and six brothers, infant Walter and Edgar, Harry, Robert, Vincent and Oliver Aronhalt.
Mr. Aronhalt was employed as a coal miner with Walter Arnold Mines, D & L Coal Company and retired from Masteller Coal. He also cut timber for several years. Jackie attended the House of Prayer in Hartmansville and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening.
Surviving are four sons, Vernon "Scratch" Aronhalt and wife Beckie, Gary "Pooch" Aronhalt, Terry "Fox" Aronhalt and wife Ellen and Kevin "Chip" Aronhalt, all of Elk Garden; four daughters, Debbie Sites and husband Gary, Kathy Parrill and husband Chip and Angela Aronhalt, all of Keyser and Kay McRobie and husband Kevin of Elk Garden; a special daughter, Mabel "Sissy" Pancake and husband Larry "Flapjack" of New Creek, WV; a sister, Lillian Taylor of Perry, OH; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Nethken Hill United Methodist Church, Elk Garden, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks and coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Aronhalt's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.