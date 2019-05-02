|
|
Victor J. "Jerry" Marsh
KEYSER, WV- Victor J. "Jerry" Marsh, 82, of Keyser, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence.
Born on April 17, 1937 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Victor Payne and Crystelle (Tettenburn) Marsh. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hester Coe.
Mr. Marsh graduated from Keyser High School, Shepherd College and received his Master's Degree from West Virginia University. He started his 35-year career as a teacher at Keyser High School, became a Principal at Piedmont High School and later at Elk Garden High School and retiring as an Assistant Principal of Keyser High School. He was a member of Thunder Hill Singers as a bass player, Loyal Order of Moose #662 and the National Rifle Association. He was a protestant by faith.
Surviving are his wife Linda Ann (Roach) Marsh; his children, Matthew "Matt" and William "Bill" Marsh; his grandson, Zachary Marsh and his two nieces, Crystelle Miranda and husband Paul and their son Christian Miranda and Emily Coe. He is also survived by his fur babies, Sammy and Missy.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mineral County Humane Society, C/O Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
At his request, Jerry was cremated and there will be no public viewing or funeral service. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, WV.
Condolences may be left for the family after Mr. Marsh's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 2 to May 9, 2019