KEYSER - Viola Marie (Chucci) Huffman, 97, of Keyser, WV, died Friday, November 26, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on April 11, 1923 in McCoole, MD, she was a daughter of the late Dominico and Annunziata (DeSantis) Chucci. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Albert Nicolato who died in World War II on July 6, 1994 and Junior L. "Red" Huffman on May 14, 2002; a granddaughter, Suzanne Davis; three sisters, Louise Camplesi, Mary DeRanzio and Antoinette Nicolato and four brothers, Guido, Anthony and William Chucci and Louie Chiccehitto.
Mrs. Huffman was a 1941 graduate of Bruce High School and was formerly employed at the Celanese Amcelle Plant during World War, II. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption, Keyser. She enjoyed sewing and was an awesome mother and grandmother.
Surviving are one daughter, Judith A. Davis and husband Granville of Keyser; two granddaughters, Caroline Davis and fiance Jimmy Lepley of Springfield, WV and Cheryl McKelvey and husband Jason of Strasburg, VA; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Grubbs, Bentley Davis-Graham, and Addison and Arianna McKelvey; a close friend, April Graham of Nevada and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption with Father Thomas Sebastian as celebrant. Family members are reminded that face masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be observed.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
