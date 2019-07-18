|
|
MAYSVILLE - Viola Sarah Kessel, age 82 of Maysville, WV passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Cabins, WV. She was born on April 17, 1937 in Seneca Rocks, WV the daughter of the late Isaac Clinton "Clint" Hartman and Sarah Ellen (Dolly) Hartman.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Overton "Kobe" Kessel in 1986 and her companion of many years, Garland Rohrbaugh in 2011.
Mrs. Kessel attended school in Pendleton County and was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Maysville. Viola was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Kessel is survived by: Five daughters, Sandy Bean of Levels, WV, Nellie Kuh (Fred) of Burlington, WV, Teresa Seals (Clark) of Hedgesville, WV, Mary Delawder (Laird) of Moorefield, WV and Helen Keplinger of Moorefield; one sister, Mary Kimble (Eston "Bud") of Arthur, WV; seven grandchildren, Waneta Howell, Morgan Kuh, Madison Kuh, Jaclyn Keplinger, Joseph Keplinger, Joseph Seals, and Jeremy Seals; three great-grandchildren, Eisley Self, Jacob Seals and Elizabeth Seals; and three special friends, Lori, Jack, and Kayla Long.
In addition to her husband and companion, Ms. Kessel is preceded in death by: Two brothers, William Hartman and Howard Hartman; one sister, Annie Kimble and two grandchildren, Edward Howell and Brandon Delawder.
Mrs. Kessel's family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from Noon-2PM at the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Crislip officiating.
Interment will be in the Lahmansville Cemetery in Lahmansville, WV.
Memorials may be made to the Harmony Baptist Church, "Roof Fund".
All arrangements are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019