KEYSER - Virgil L. "Pete" Schmidlen, Jr., 81, of Keyser, WV, passed away on August 1, 2019, at The Country House in Cumberland, MD under the care of Western Maryland Hospital Center Hospice.
He was born on November 20, 1937 at Elkins, a son of the late Virgil L. Schmidlen, Sr. and Eleanor (Smith) Schmidlen Moody. He was the stepson of the late Evan "Ed" Moody. He also was preceded in death by his second wife, Dorothy L. (Kesecker) Schmidlen in 1998.
Pete was raised in the Alpena-Evenwood area of Randolph County, WV and was a 1955 graduate of Harman High School, where he played varsity basketball. He and his family then moved to Keyser, where he attended Potomac State College to study Engineering and was a member of the ROTC Drill Team and Rifle Team.
He began his career at Westvaco's Luke paper mill in April 1960, serving in various maintenance and supervisory positions until his retirement in 2000.
Mr. Schmidlen was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1961 and was stationed at Fort Knox, KY where he became an expert marksman. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1963 and returned to work at Westvaco while continuing to serve in the US Army Reserves until 1975.
Pete will forever be remembered as the consummate tradesman and do-it-yourselfer: he was a mechanic, carpenter, mason, craftsman, machinist, plumber, welder, and electrician, applying all of these talents to build the family home on Valley View Road in 1970. While faithfully providing for his family, he generously also volunteered his time to help others, especially on the old Kesecker Farm and Garden Center in the 1970s and 1980s. He also actively participated in church maintenance projects and the construction of the fieldhouse at Keyser High School's Alumni Field. He enjoyed hunting and fixing and building things in his workshop. He furnished the family home with handcrafted walnut furniture and built many specialty pieces for others.
Mr. Schmidlen was a past president of the New Creek Water Association, past Vice President of Rainbow Lanes, Inc., member of Boyce-Houser Post 41 of the American Legion, and a participant in the Mineral County Senior Olympics. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Davis Lodge, A.F. and A.M. of Keyser and the Cumberland Scottish Rite Bodies. He was Methodist by faith and most recently attended Rees Chapel United Methodist Church in New Creek.
Mr. Schmidlen is survived by his sister, Mrs. Margaret Hinkle, and her husband Firman of Carlisle, PA; brother Gregory Moody and wife Lisa of Elkins; brother-in-law Woody Kesecker and wife Connie of Keyser, WV; sons Michael Schmidlen and wife Valerie of Grand Junction, CO; Mark Shawn Schmidlen of Erie, CO; Thomas Moore and wife Janice of Ridgeley, WV; and Michael Moore and wife Susan of Davenport, FL; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan, Tara and Eric Schmidlen, Alex, Allison and Kirsten Moore and Allen and Nathan Strzelczyk; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Denise Hinkle, Michael Moody and Denise Spratt; a great grandchild, Ava Aumiller and many beloved friends including Ann Heck of Smithsburg, MD.
In keeping with his expressed wishes, he will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church, 32 N. Davis Street, Keyser, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Stemple officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Country House in Cumberland, and also to the Western Maryland Health System Hospital and Hospice Staff for attending to his comfort and ours.
In lieu of flowers, the family also suggests that memorial donations be made in his honor to either , or to Rees Chapel United Methodist Church/ or the First United Methodist Church.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Schmidlen's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019