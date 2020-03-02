|
TOGETHER AGAIN
KEYSER - Virginia Mae Minshall, 92, of LaVale, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home while under the care of UPMC Western MD Hospice.
Born on July 20, 1927 in Romney, WV, she was a daughter of the late George William and Thelma Louise (Shank) Davis. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bernard W. Minshall, Jr. on November 10, 2005; five sisters; two brothers; two daughters, Barbara A. Morse and Mary Louise Slocum; a son, Bernard W. "Skip" Minshall, III; a grandson, Carlton "Mitch" Slocum; a nephew that she reared, Richard W. "Bill" Grimsley and a special grandson in heart, Hutson "Huttie" Wigfield.
Mrs. Minshall was a longtime "Murphy Girl" and retired as the personnel director at the Tri-Towns Plaza G. C. Murphy. She also was formerly employed with the CVS Pharmacy in Keyser. She was a lifelong member and deacon of the Keyser Church of the Brethren and a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Washington-Smith Post # 52, American Legion in Keyser.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Daskal, with whom she resided; a niece that she reared as a daughter, Cynthia Wilkins and husband Lincoln of Kissimee, FL; a sister, Betty Moreland and husband Wendell of Romney; 15 grandchildren, Jennifer Rosedale, Marindy Weaver, Sara "Nikki" Daskal, Ian Travis Minshall, Zachary Boone Minshall, Jordan Wesley Minshall, Melanie Minshall, Julie Morse Braithwaite, James Robert Morse, Jonathan Morse, Suzanne Crossley, Georgianna Potter, Natalie Butcher, Aaron Swisher and Rebecca Ward; 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11: 00 a.m. with Rev. James "Sonny" Dodds officiating.
Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV.
The family extends a special thank you to Greg Burns for his help and support over the last several years; to Lauren Rosedale who made it possible to keep Gran at home during her final days and to the UPMC Western MD Hospice for their care and compassion.
Mrs. Minshall always appreciated the constant communication that her church family maintained with her over the last several years and in keeping with that spirit her family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Keyser Church of the Brethren, 152 S. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Minshall's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020