TOGETHER AGAIN
BURLINGTON - Virginia Rebecca "Ginny" Shears, 81, of Burlington, WV, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on July 3, 1939 in Burlington, WV, she was a daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Mae (Roberts) McDowell. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Nelson Shears on May 23, 2011; two brothers, Richard McDowell and wife Irene and Raymond McDowell and wife Julia and a brother-in-law, David Shears.
Mrs. Shears was a 1957 graduate of Keyser High School and worked with several retail businesses over the years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Burlington. Ginny enjoyed her family so much and made many friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her daughter, Madonna Pyles and husband Dan of Burlington; three nephews, Tom McDowell and wife Beverly, Mike McDowell and wife Robin and Edward "Farmer" McDowell; two nieces, Saundra Pancake and husband Bill and Patsy Koontz and husband Jimmy; a special family, Butch and Dixie Riggleman and their sons, who were like grandsons to Ginny, Brent and Todd Riggleman; special friends, Keith and Marjorie Feaster; two special young ones, C.J. Fraley and Dalilia Riggleman, as well as several cousins.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Piney Valley Nursing Home employees, Ruby Memorial Hospital and all of the doctors and nurses for the love and care they provided.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 246 Burlington, WV 26710.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shears' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.