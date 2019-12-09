|
|
KEYSER - Walter E. Dixon, 86, of Dixon Lane, Keyser, WV, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on March 4, 1933 in Ridgeley, WV, he was a son of the late John Walter Dixon and Eva Winnona (Willison) Dixon Chaney. He also was preceded in death by his stepfather, Isaac Henry Chaney; infant twins, Mark and Peggy Dixon and two brothers, Robert and Max Dixon.
Mr. Dixon was retired from the Westvaco Paper Mill with 23 years of service. He served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1953-55. He was a member of the Cabin Run Wesleyan Methodist Church, Keyser. Musically and artistically talented, he was a local chalk artist and was an original and last surviving member of the Gospel Four Quartet for 24 years, Zion Crusaders, Fountain Valley Bluegrass Band, Country Gold, High Mountain Dobro and the Buckwheat Boys.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Anna Grace (Staggs) Dixon; three children; David Dixon and wife Sheila of Germantown, TN, Cathy Shoemaker and husband Rick of Bergton, VA and Sandra Griffin and husband Donald of Allen, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Dixon, Candice Moseby, Michelle Bower, Jenna Michael and Stephanie and Andrea Griffin and three great grandchildren, Jasmine, Brice and Timmy. Also surviving is a special friend and caregiver, Jean Shipe.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. C.E. Mayhle and Rev. Kevin Staggs officiating.
Interment will be in the Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Cabin Run Wesleyan Methodist Church Building Fund, 30 Horseshoe Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Dixon's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019