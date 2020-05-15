|
KEYSER - Walter P. "Pat" Burns, 78, of Keyser, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV from complications of a stroke.
Born on August 8, 1941 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Walter Willard and Mary Louise (Fallon) Burns. He also was preceded in death by his stepmother who reared him, Esther (Tasker) Burns; his wife of 42 years, Linda L. (Wiltison) Burns on May 18, 2012; a brother, Bobby Burns and a nephew, Rusty Warnick.
Pat was a 1959 graduate of Keyser High School and was employed with A & P Grocery Stores for 37 years as a book keeper. He also worked for the Keyser Inn after his retirement from the A&P. He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, was a U.S., Army veteran and a member of the Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion, Keyser and Lodge # 662, Loyal Order of Moose, Keyser. He was also a life long fan of the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving are his children, Jon Burns and wife Lorri of Keyser and Elizabeth Halterman and husband Boyd of Paducah, KY and the light of his life and best bud forever, his grandson, Ian Patrick Burns. He is also survived by a sister, Donna Grogg of Westernport, MD; a nephew, Mark Warnick and wife Linda and his former daughter-in-law, Lori Roach of Keyser.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be private for the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at the Calvary United Methodist Church.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Burns' funeral service will be streamed live on the Facebook page for Smith Funeral Homes on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for those wishing to participate. For assistance or information with that process, please feel free to contact Smith Funeral Home at (304) 788-3781.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Burns' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 15 to May 22, 2020