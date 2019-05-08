|
LEON, W.Va. - Walter Paul Smith, 70, from Leon, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Chatteau Grove Senior Living following a long illness.
He was a graduate of Piedmont High School Class of 1968. He attended Potomac State College in Keyser and West Virginia Institute of Technology, Institute, W.Va., before transferring to the University of Huston, Houston, Texas. He obtained his master's degree from WVU in electrical engineering.
Walter was employed at AEP until his retirement.
He was a member of Buffalo United Methodist Church.
Walter was born on May 5, 1949, in Keyser. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tonya Beth (Keeling) Smith; his parents, Mervin and Bessie (Hoover) Smith; three brothers, Ronnie (Jim), Mervin (Bud), and Roger; and one sister, Neda Jordan.
Surviving are one son, Leon Paul and wife Trang; two granddaughters, Mina and Shawna, of Huntington, W.Va.; five sisters, LaVonna Purinton of Keyser, Jenny (Gary) Pitsenbarger of Fort Seybert, W.Va., Donna (Rick) Klosterman of Sulphur, La., Joyce (John) Thomas of New Creek, and Susan (Willard) Riggleman of Keyser.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Buffalo United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Deborah Coble officiating.
Interment will follow at Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo, W.Va.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2019