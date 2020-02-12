Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Wana Riggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wana "Pete" Riggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wana "Pete" Riggins Obituary
PIEDMONT - Wana "Pete" Riggins, 80 of Piedmont passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2020.
Born January 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Wanda (Beavers) Shillingburg. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, John Thomas Riggins and several siblings.
"Sweetie Petey," affectionately known to her family was a good and loving person. She was a strong woman who was always there to help anyone in need. "Pete" was the glue of the family, she kept everyone together. She loved kids, loved life and she will be greatly missed.
Wana was survived by her daughter, LaWana "Missy" Riggins of Piedmont; her sons, John Riggins and wife, Diane of Keyser and Tracy "TP" Riggins and wife, Lisa of Keyser. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany Whetzel, Robbie Whetzel, James Moorehead, Thomas "TJ" Moorehead Jr., John "Harley" Riggins, Aaron Riggins, Andrew Riggins and several great grandchildren. Wana is survived by her siblings, James and Mike Shillingburg and Catherine "Kack" Bennett.
Family and friends will be received for a visitation at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -