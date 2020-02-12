|
PIEDMONT - Wana "Pete" Riggins, 80 of Piedmont passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2020.
Born January 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Wanda (Beavers) Shillingburg. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, John Thomas Riggins and several siblings.
"Sweetie Petey," affectionately known to her family was a good and loving person. She was a strong woman who was always there to help anyone in need. "Pete" was the glue of the family, she kept everyone together. She loved kids, loved life and she will be greatly missed.
Wana was survived by her daughter, LaWana "Missy" Riggins of Piedmont; her sons, John Riggins and wife, Diane of Keyser and Tracy "TP" Riggins and wife, Lisa of Keyser. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffany Whetzel, Robbie Whetzel, James Moorehead, Thomas "TJ" Moorehead Jr., John "Harley" Riggins, Aaron Riggins, Andrew Riggins and several great grandchildren. Wana is survived by her siblings, James and Mike Shillingburg and Catherine "Kack" Bennett.
Family and friends will be received for a visitation at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020