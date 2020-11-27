1/1
Wanda L. Nesslerodt
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
KEYSER - Wanda L. Nesslerodt, 87, of Hershey Hollow Road, Keyser, WV, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.?Born on January 20, 1933 in Jordan Run, WV, she was a daughter of the late Edward P. and Dorothy E. (Sherman) Goldizen. She also was preceded in death by her husband, John "June Rod" Nesslerodt, Jr. on May 22, 2007; a sister, Annie Evans and two brothers, Charles and Paul Goldizen.?Mrs. Nesslerodt was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Keyser.?Surviving are her children, Judith E. Swiger of Keyser, John D. Nesslerodt and wife Sinda of Burlington, WV and Frank E. Nesslerodt and wife Nancy of Keyser; two brothers, Delmes Goldizen and wife Arlene of Maysville, WV and Osa Goldizen and wife Maxine of Winchester, VA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Feaster of Petersburg, WV, Maxine Nelson of Maysville, Saundra Mauzy and husband Lonnie of Petersburg, Roger Nesslerodt and wife Wanda of Maysville, Delores Nesslerodt of Mount Storm, WV and Rose Nesslerodt of Kearneysville, WV; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.?Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.?Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Mark Reed officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.?Guests are reminded that all social distancing guidelines and use of face masks in conformity with the COVID pandemic will be enforced.?Interment will be in the South Branch Memorial Gardens, Petersburg, WV.?Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Nesslerodt's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
 

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
streamed live on Facebook
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel

