GLEN DALE, W.Va. - Wanda Lee Hines, lovingly known by so many as "Mumum," peacefully left this earth at the age of 85 on April 20, 2020 at Reynolds Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on September 19, 1934 in Sandyville, WV. She was the daughter of the late Lulu McGrew Dennis Cottrell and Homer Dennis. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Wilma Utt (identical twin) and Juanita Wildman and her brothers Paul and Bob Dennis. It is a comfort to know that she was greeted by this wonderful family homecoming into her heavenly resting place!
She married her loving husband of almost 62 years, Donald H Hines, for which she is survived, on May 3, 1958. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Donna Gossett and Lisa (Terry) Derrow of Moundsville, WV and Clestene Hines of New Milton, WV. Also, surviving are her seven granddaughters Hanna Gossett of Pickerington, Ohio, Shelby (Levi "Tanner") Hinterer of New Milton, WV, Allegra and Autumn Gossett, Torie, Avery and Kayli Derrow all of Moundsville, WV as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was a former supervisor at C&P telephone and at a clerk at the former Heck's as well as a homemaker. Her love overflowed in her roles as daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother as well as aunt, sister in law, cousin and for those in her community, simply "Mumum" - she was the joy to -all who knew her!
Wanda loved her role of caring for her family the best! She laughed over playing cards, snuggled those she loved as she sat in her recliner and would always watch over them with loving eyes as they walked to the park. She loved sports, she never missed a game of anyone in the family who played. She also loved her Pittsburgh Pirates but her ultimate favorites though were her own kids and grandkids on the field or on the court. She didn't miss violin concerts, pageants, or anything they were actively doing, even livestock shows, she was always there - she was everyone's greatest cheerleader! She simply cared so much for others. If being active away from the kitchen wasn't enough to keep her busy, she was a delicious cook who was well known for her mashed potatoes and grilled cheese. She always enjoyed cooking for family, friends, or for whoever stopped by.
Mumum also loved listening to hymns and religious programs. Her neighbors would enjoy visits as they sat on their porches and talked. She modeled how to follow Jesus and how to be kind to others - how to love deeply and fully. Her legacy will continue on thru the lives of her children and grandchildren.
The other good teacher was the love of her life, husband Don. Their marriage was founded on commitment and love, and that love was magnified as all watched him give her constant care, especially in her latter years after she developed health complications. He rarely left her side. He made sure her every need was met and provided her the opportunity to stay home with him where she wanted to spend her final days. Unselfish love. True love.
As much as it is difficult to say goodbye, it is with confidence that she is whole again, rejoicing with those she has missed for many years, and confident that she will be waiting with open arms to welcome her remaining loved ones home someday. This angel has certainly earned her wings!
Mrs. Hines will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Cabin Run Cemetery on July 15, 2020.
Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Stroke Association
.
Arrangements made by Altmeyer Funeral Home, Lutes Kirby-Vance Chapels, Moundsville and Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.