NEW CREEK - Wanda Susan Carr, 86, of King's Run Lane, New Creek, WV, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on May 13, 1934 in New Creek, WV, she was a daughter of the late William Cecil and Anna Catherine (Wertman) Dawson. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Carr on June 16, 2006; a brother, William Hugh "Bill" Dawson and his wife Delores and a granddaughter, Laura Lynn Litten.
Mrs. Carr was retired as a licensed social worker with the Potomac Highlands Guild. She was very proud of her accomplishment in receiving her license and serving as a social worker for the many years that she was employed with the Guild. She also served as a field representative for the World Book Encyclopedia. A member of the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, she also served several years on the Board of Directors of Mineral County Aging and Family Services.
After she and her husband's retirement, they traveled extensively, enjoying everything from long extended trips to smaller two or three day "jaunts" to various bed and breakfasts and lodges. She treasured those times that she and Richard were able to spend together. She also loved to go shopping, especially for shoes and was an animal lover and would care for for or take in any animal in need of a home.
Surviving are her four daughters, Pam S. Umstot and husband Kenny of New Creek, Brenda C. Morriss and husband Raymond of Cumberland, MD, Sharon L. Engle and husband Fred of New Creek and Barb J. Litten and husband Dan of Fort Ashby, WV; two grandchildren, Cooper Cole Engle and Anna Catherine Engle; her extended family members, Linda Roleff of New Creek, Linda Pezzanite of North Carolina and her sisters-in-law, Frances Carr of Keyser, WV, Carol Sue Carr of Petersburg, WV and Glenna Faye Walters of Martinsburg, WV. Also surviving is a nephew, Billy Dawson and a niece, Robin Noland.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Stephon Reed officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Mineral County Humane Society, 831 Cut-Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726; New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, New Creek, WV 26743 or to Dawn's Cat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1562, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Carr's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.