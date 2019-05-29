|
ELK GARDEN - Warren E. "Ritchie" Paugh, 69, of Elk Garden, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born on January 30, 1950 in Elk Garden, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Feathers) Paugh.
Ritchie enjoyed spending time outdoors riding four wheelers. He was an avid squirrel hunter. He loved spending time with his family and his dogs, Blondie and Petey.
Ritchie is survived by three sons, Jerome Paugh and companion Crystal McRobie of Elk Garden, Christopher Henderson of Keyser, Joseph Paugh and wife Christa of Moorefield; six grandchildren, Kailey, Kylie, Logan, Nathan, Garrett and Kimberly; two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Jeremiah; brothers, Roger Paugh and companion Janie Paugh, Bernard Paugh and wife Kathy, Leon Paugh, all of Elk Garden, Russell Paugh and wife Carmen of Springfield, VA; sisters, Lillian Henderson of New Creek, Sherry Lee and husband Tommy of New Creek; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received at the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 710 Church St., Kitzmiller on Thursday, May 30 from 5-8 PM.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 31 at 11 AM with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Paugh officiating.
Interment will be in Kalbaugh Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Elk Garden Assembly of God. www.csfredlockfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 29 to June 12, 2019